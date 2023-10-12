GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD teacher was placed on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate communication with a student.

In a letter sent to Gilmer ISD parents Wednesday night, Superintendent Rick Albritton assured parents that the district “is taking all responsive action necessary and appropriate, including removal of the educator pending investigation and reporting to the appropriate authorities.”

Albritton told KETK News that police have been notified and an internal investigation is underway. Parents or students with information relevant to the investigation are asked to contact Albritton at 903-841-7400.

