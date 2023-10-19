UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Gilmer has started its celebrations for this year’s East Texas Yamboree from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21 and it’ll be led by Abigail Elaine Stewart, the association’s first female President.

Stewart, who is a Gilmer High School alumni and is also the former Queen of the LX Yamboree in 1997, said she looks forward to welcoming new and returning Yamboree guests.

Some of the activities and shows for the East Texas Yamboree and the days before include:

Tater trot at Gilmer High School

Quilt show

Rabbit show

Steer show

Yamboree barbeque

Street dance

Barn dance

Concerts (Opening acts and headline band)

Livestock and Ag Mechanics show

Photography activities

Queen’s coronation

Gospel stage with Gospel music from East Texas

Carnival and Midway excitement on the County Square

Parades on Friday and Saturday

The Yamboree will be held at various locations in Gilmer over the week and here is a list of location names and addresses: