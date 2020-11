GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man died several days after his motorcycle wreck just north of Longview.

According to DPS officials, Terry Don Briant was driving his Harley Davidson without a helmet back on November 7 when he lost control of the vehicle on Greenhills Road. He had entered a curve and was not able to regain control.

Briant was taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler where he died on November 12.

The crash remains under investigation.