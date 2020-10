UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 29-year-old Gilmer man died when he lost control of his truck just after 7 p.m. Sunday and it flipped end over end.

Juan Diego Aguillon Gonzalez was taken to UT Health – Pittsburg where he died, said the DPS.

Gonzalez lost control of his 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 at a curve and went off the road. The truck flipped several times, the DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.