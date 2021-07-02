Gilmer man dies in wreck after hitting tree

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man died earlier this week after his car ran off the road and struck a tree.

63-year-old Jotham R. Suggs was driving six miles north of Longview around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on CR 4419.

A DPS report states that Suggs went around a curve in the road “at an unsafe speed.” He lost control of his 2006 Ford F-150 and it drove off the road into a tree.

Suggs was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.