WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in connection to a wreck that killed one of his passengers and injured another.

According to a preliminary report from DPS, 24-year-old Leopoldo Guerrero, Jr. from Gilmer was driving a 2007 Chevrolet 1500 east on State Highway 154, 13.3 miles west of Gilmer on Sept. 18 at 7:03 a.m.

DPS said he veered off the roadway to the north and the truck overturned. 34-year-old Diana M. Valenzuela from Longview was taken to a Quitman hospital where she died a few hours later. A 25-year-old passenger was taken to a Tyler hospital with incapacitating injuries.

After an investigation, Guerrero Jr. was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The DPS preliminary report states that none of the three people in the car were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.

Guerrero Jr. was booked into the Wood County Jail on Sept. 18 for the charges with a combined $150,00 bond and was released the next day.