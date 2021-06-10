Gilmer man killed after tree falls on his car

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man was killed Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on his car while he was driving.

The incident was just after 3 p.m. on Bobwhite Rd roughly 7 miles southeast of Gilmer.

59-year-old Bradley Scott Hefner was driving his 1998 Chevrolet Silverado when the tree fell onto his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Manes and taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Officials have urged drivers to be wary of leaning trees due to how saturated the ground is from the constant rain that has hit East Texas this spring.