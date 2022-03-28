GILMER, Texas (KETK) — One week after several EF-2 tornados destroyed homes in Upshur County, some homeowners are dealing with total losses.

In Gilmer on Bob White Drive, Walter Nolan is picking up the pieces of what is left of his home so it can be bull dozed. “I’m just wore out,” Nolan said. “I haven’t been sleeping.”

Nolan and his dog were home during the tornado. They took shelter in a closet, then had to kick their way out because a tree trapped them. Nolan said he feels lucky to have had homeowners insurance.

“The insurance is going to bring me a travel trailer out here so I’ll have a place to stay until I get ready to rebuild,” said Nolan.

Homeowners insurance experts said last week’s storms should be a reminder to stay on top of your coverage.

“I’m prayerful that most of those folks had enough coverage to take care of them but I do think that people ought to re-evaluate their policy every year,” said Steve Steward, owner of Steward Insurance and Realty. “Building costs are going up and it’s hard. What somebody may have had the house insured for, may not be near enough coverage to replace it.”