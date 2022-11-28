GILMER, Texas (KETK) – ProComp Sport Martial Arts, a martial arts school in Gilmer, competed in the PROMAC National Championship Finals in Destin, FL and brought home 18 National Championship titles.

The team competed all over the country throughout the year in various events to be able to compete in the PROMAC Finals. Their hard work ended up paying off as they had 18 national champions, an overall weapons grand champion and a handful of runner up placements.

Photo Courtesy of ProComp Sport Martial Arts-Gilmer.

Photo Courtesy of ProComp Sport Martial Arts-Gilmer.

Photo Courtesy of ProComp Sport Martial Arts-Gilmer.

The team consisted of the following students and instructors:

Instructor: Clayton Watkins

Instructor: Joe Johnson

Instructor: Cody Wilson

Students: Jason Ferrier, AJ Johnson, Brenden Johnson, Adriana Tran, Brylen Yount, Tyla Ferrier, Conner Watkins, Bricklyn Campbell, Cheyenne Thornburgh, Zendaya Tran, Elijah Caldemeyer