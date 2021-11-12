Gilmer woman dead after Upshur County crash

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 64-year-old woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Upshur County Thursday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., Judy Henderson from Gilmer was traveling west on FM 852 at “an unsafe speed” approximately 5.4 miles west of Gilmer.

Texas Department of Public Safety’s preliminary report said that while going over a curve in the roadway, Henderson crossed the center stripe into the eastbound lanes and then overcorrected to the right causing the vehicle to go into a side skid and off the road to the north.

Henderson died at the scene and was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.

The crash is still under investigation.