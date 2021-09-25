Gilmer woman dies after 1-vehicle crash in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash on US-80 around 4.3 miles east of Big Sandy in Upshur County.

On Friday morning, around 7:46 a.m., investigators determined the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling east on US-80 when the vehicle drifted onto the right shoulder of the road.

Troopers determined that driver, identified as Dondi Young, 48, of Gilmer, overcorrected coming back into the road, went into a side skid and rolled into the roadway.

Young’s car then went off the north side of the road and started flipping end over end, according to DPS officials.

Young was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead. She was taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer.