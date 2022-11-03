DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — The Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas announced in late October they received a surprise $3.8 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The gift is meant to further the Girl Scouts mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character, and continues a pledge Scott made to give away at least half of her wealth.

“We are incredibly excited and honored that our council was recognized with this transformational gift,” Amanda Duquette, chief marketing and membership officer for Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas said. “We are beyond thrilled and excited.”

Duquette said the Girl Scouts is currently in the process of reimagining Girl Scouts for the future and looking at how to transform their organization to provide new types of experiences to girls. Scott’s gift will go towards creating these opportunities for Girl Scouts.