SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — After COVID-19 and inflation, the need for help for non-profits has increased. John Berry with United Way of Smith County said the city growth is also a factor.

“As more and more folks come to our community, there’s more people that will develop issues or will need help in certain areas, so these organizations that we partner with they are in place to address those issues,” John Berry, marketing director, United Way of Smith County

They are partaking in their third annual Tyler Gives to lessen the burden.

“United Way thought, you know, there’s an opportunity for us to put a local spotlight on Giving Tuesday to support our local nonprofits,” said Berry.

United Way and sponsors are matching the first $75,000 this year. Other non-profits like My Pig Filled Life in Wills Point, that rescues and educates on mini pigs, is asking for the public’s help on Giving Tuesday.

“Mini pig is a classification not a breed of pig, and that’s any pig under 300 pounds,” said Melanie Moreau, owner of My Pig Filled Life.

Melanie Moreau owner of My Pig Filled Life houses almost 300 pigs and said her organization is often overlooked for donations, but she would greatly benefit from them.

“It cost us about $175 a day to feed our family, in addition to the need for hay, medical expenses, we do spay and neuter, and vaccinate and micro-chip all of our rescues,” said Moreau.

On Giving Tuesday it’s not just about people, but animals too.

“Our abandonment rate that we are seeing right now is just excessive, I mean we are seeing anywhere from 50 to 100 intake requests a week,” said Moreau.

All money donated online will go back to East Texas non-profits that they can use for any needs they may have.

“We are currently doing a dare to dream campaign which is an expansion of our facility by twice the size, so it will go either towards donating towards the land expansion or the cross fencing of the current facility,” said Moreau.

Moreau said her donations will help her little pigs have a better life.