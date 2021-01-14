Three Gladewater ISD students taken to the hospital with minor injuries after bus crashes into a tree

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater bus crashed into a tree early Thursday morning, according to the Gladewater Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Coach Cooksey Street just off the campus of Gladewater Middle School.

According to Superintendent Sedric Wilson, the bus was near full capacity and kids were about to be dropped off.

Three students were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but Wilson said that the injuries were minor. Other students were picked up by their parents.

In a phone interview with KETK News, Wilson commended the employees of Gladewater Middle School for their job in consoling both parents and students who were frightened by the incident.

We take care of kids here in Gladewater better than anywhere I’ve ever seen.” Sedric Wilson, Superintendent Gladewater ISD

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.