Gladewater expected to lose 8 out of 12 full-time firefighters

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The Gladewater Fire Department is expected to lose 8 out of 12 of its full-time firefighters by November 1st, the city is now in search of long-lasting solutions.

In November of 2019, Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 voted to pay an increased sale tax to fund additional full-time firefighters. The sales tax increase allowed for the hire of additional full-time staff at the rate of $10,000 more than Gladewater’s salary.

According to Gladewater’s Mayor, John “J.D.” Shipp, Smith County ESD is pulling several firefighters from Gladewater, what he said was “…an opportunity for guys to take the next step in their careers and take better care of their families financially.”

The looming fear is the department will solely consist of volunteer firefighters because the existing budget can no longer accommodate a pay increase for those in Gladewater. According to Shipp, last year, the city had a budget surplus of less than $20. This year, the surplus was over $40,000. “This is a significant improvement, but now the question is whether or not we obligate the surplus to recurring expenses,” meaning an increased salary for full-time firefighters.

Years ago, the city faced a similar staffing issue with its police department. Shipp said they’re pursuing a similar game plan. “We’re gonna pursue new job candidates, we’re not gonna fill vacancies with just a body.”

Shipp believes the best solution is to form an Emergency Services Department, consisting of Gladewater, White Oak, Clarksville City, and Warren City. An agreement to discuss the matter has not yet been made. For now, Shipp encouraged residents to reach out to city councils and to start the discussion of forming an ESD.

The department did post a job listing on their Facebook page. If you’re interested in applying and learning more about their department you can visit their website.