Gladewater Fire Department says ‘no outdoor burning’ after multiple grass fires

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK)- The Gladewater Fire Department is discouraging people from outdoor burning after being called to multiple grass fires on Friday.

“No outdoor burning.” The department wrote.

They mentioned that the windy weather conditions and the low humidity levels can create “dangerous results.”

Gladewater firefighters were called to three grass fires near Gladewater.

A forecast fire danger map from the Texas A&M Forest Service for Friday shows that parts of East Texas have a fire danger rating of very high and high.