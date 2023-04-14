GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Spring is in full swing and that means more East Texas towns are holding festivals and celebrations the East Texas gusher days returns today in Gladewater.

This year marks the 38th year for the annual event in Gladewater and there’s a little something for everyone. People have from now until 10 p-m tonight, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at night.

There’s more than 90 vendors, including arts and crafts, food and live music both nights.

There will be a car show Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. and for the early risers, a pancake breakfast hosted by the Gladewater Lions Club.

Organizers say many business owners and vendors look forward to this event every single year.

“As our community comes together, we invite surrounding communities and people even farther away. Some of our vendors come from Louisiana, Arkansas, so we’re excited that they’re faithful to us each year as we do celebrate our rich history.” Lois Reed, Executive Director Gladewater Chamber of Commerce

Tonight’s musical performance is Venture South, and tomorrow’s will be the Darrin Morris Band both starting at 7 p.m.

The best part to this event is it’s free to attend, no tickets needed.

So head on out to The Square in Downtown Gladewater and see what one of our small towns has to offer.