Gladewater issues boil water notice

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Gladewater gave a boil water notice Wednesday for their residents.

According to the notice, a power outage caused equipment failure, resulting in reduced system pressure. Because of that, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the water system to notify their customers of the need to boil water before consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, the water system official will notify the public. Instructions to stop boiling will be issued as well.

For questions concerning the notice, contact Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Steve Matlock at 903-844-6331 or City Hall at 903-845-2196.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water.

The CDC advises people to boil tap water even if it is filtered when under a water boil notice. They say to brush teeth only with boiled or bottled water.

They also recommend people use disposable cups, plates, and utensils during a boil water advisory.