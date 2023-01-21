GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater is kicking off their year long sesquicentennial celebration with a Night at the Museum on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Night at the Museum event will be held at the Gladewater Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature Caddo artifacts, railroad memorabilia, the Texana book collection and several special guest speakers.

The Gladewater 150th committee wanted the start of this historic year to be marked by something special.

“We wanted to do something special to honor Gladewater’s 150th anniversary,” said Kevin Clark, President of the Gladewater 150th Committee. “We want the entire community to get involved in this year-long celebration and have included events for everyone in the family.”

Gladewater said they will be hosting a special event every month including the Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo, Gusher Days, Holiday in Gusherville, an Arts ‘n Crafts festival, the Christmas parade and Independence Day fireworks.

For more information about Gladewater’s sesquicentennial celebration visit gladewater150.com