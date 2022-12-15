UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested in Upshur County after the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit conducted a narcotics investigation in the Union Grove and Gladewater area.

According to UCSO, the unit received information about a location where drugs were possibly being sold. A probable cause traffic stop search was conducted on a vehicle seen leaving the location.

Officials said the driver admitted to having drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Deputies found drug paraphernalia and 28.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to a release.

Patrick Foster, 53, of Gladewater, was arrested and charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of more than four grams and less than 200 grams.

Foster was taken to the Upshur County Jail and his bond was set at $100,000.