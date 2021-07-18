Gladewater man dies after being hit by car on Highway 31

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car while walking across Highway 31, six miles west of Kilgore.

The pedestrian, 45-year-old Marino Gunter of Gladewater, was taken to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Kilgore where he later died.

According to DPS, at around 4:34 a.m. Sunday the driver of a 2011 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 31 and struck Gunter who was walking across the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 27-year-old Christopher J. Toon of Kilgore.

The crash is still under investigation.