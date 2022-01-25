Gladewater man killed after hitting trees in crash, being thrown from truck

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gladewater man died after being thrown from his truck in an early morning crash Sunday.

According to DPS, 42-year-old James Engeman of Gladewater was driving westbound at 12:43 a.m. on FM 1844, roughly five miles northeast of Gladewater when his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche drifted off the roadway to the right.

DPS said Engemen overcorrected to the left and crossed the eastbound lane, continuing into the south barditch where his vehicle hit several trees, throwing Engemen from his car.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

