GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) — The Gladewater Fire Department said on Thursday evening they had responded to a possible gas leak.

Photo courtesy of Gladewater Fire Department

Officials said the potential gas leak is suspected to be caused by hydro excavation crews who were attempting to locate the gas main near the intersection of Highway 271 North and West Sheppard Drive.

CenterPoint Energy was reportedly dispatched to assist with the suspected gas leak. GFD was on stand and maintaining traffic control.