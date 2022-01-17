Gladewater police arrest subject who reportedly broke into residence while experiencing ‘chemically induced delirium’

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after Gladewater police officers got a call that someone was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence.

Police were called to a business on south Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits. The caller advised that there were no weapons in the residence and the person was not carrying a weapon at the time.

Officers, with help from a DPS officer, entered the residence and arrested the person. The subject was taken to a Longview hospital “to be evaluated for chemically induced delirum.”

After medical evaluations and/or treatment, the subject will be moved to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to face several charges.

The identity of the subject has not been released yet.