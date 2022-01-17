Gladewater police arrest subject who reportedly broke into residence while experiencing ‘chemically induced delirium’

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after Gladewater police officers got a call that someone was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence.
Police were called to a business on south Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits. The caller advised that there were no weapons in the residence and the person was not carrying a weapon at the time.
Officers, with help from a DPS officer, entered the residence and arrested the person. The subject was taken to a Longview hospital “to be evaluated for chemically induced delirum.”
After medical evaluations and/or treatment, the subject will be moved to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to face several charges.
The identity of the subject has not been released yet.