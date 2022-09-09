GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater Police said on Friday they are searching for a wanted man who is accused of burglary.

Tommy Keith Rushing Jr., 50, has three outstanding felony warrants, and officials said he is sought “for numerous burglaries in the Gladewater area.”

Officials said his charges include two counts of burglary of a building and one count of forgery of a financial instrument.

Those who see him are asked to contact Gladewater Police at 903-845-2166 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.