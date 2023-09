GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Gladewater residents are being asked to conserve water.

On Friday, the City of Gladewater issued a notice to residents that they are now in Stage 1 Water Conservation due to water levels and their drought contingency plan.

“We need everyone to work to conserve water usage as much as possible at this time,” according to a statement from the city. “We will provide an update as this changes.”