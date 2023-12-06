GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Gladewater are warning people in the area of the 300 block of S Roden Lane after a reported gas leak.

According to Gladewater Fire, the leak poses a possible hazard to homes and/or businesses in that area.

Officials said they are coordinating with Gladewater ISD on the release process for upcoming release times and how bus routes will be impacted, and CenterPoint Energy has estimated a two to three hour repair time for repairs to the gas line.

Gladewater Fire instructs those in the area to close all windows, shut off HVAC, extinguish all flames and remain indoors until an all-clear is issued.

“If you are in this area, immediately extinguish any burners or other flames and shelter in place,” officials said. If you are not in this area, stay away.”

Officials said roads in the area may be blocked, barricaded or closed.