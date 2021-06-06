Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo returns in June

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The 2021 Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo is scheduled for June 9 through 12.

After an unexpected break last year due to COVID-19, four nights of rodeo action will be back at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena. Gates open nightly at 6 p.m. and proceeds from the rodeo go to scholarships for local students.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 – XTREME BULLS – Sponsored by Cavender’s Boot City & Xtreme Bulls

– XTREME BULLS – Sponsored by Cavender’s Boot City & Xtreme Bulls THURSDAY, JUNE 10 – Sponsored by City National Bank

– Sponsored by City National Bank FRIDAY, JUNE 11 – Sponsored by Superior Health Plan

– Sponsored by Superior Health Plan SATURDAY, JUNE 12 – “Tough Enough to Wear Pink,” sponsored by Texas Oncology

After a 30-year absence, they will crown Miss Gladewater Rodeo during the Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance on Saturday.

Rodeo queen nominees will be presented at the annual luncheon on Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church’s Jeter Hall. There will be a meet and greet immediately after located at 895 E. Broadway Avenue in Gladewater.

Registration for kids Mutton Bustin’ (5-7 years of age, under 50 lbs) are online at GladewaterRodeo.com. Participating children will receive one free adult ticket for signing up. Mutton Bustin’ starts at 7:45 p.m. nightly.

The Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo’s nightly Calf Scramble is free to kids in two age groups: 8 and under, and ages 9-12. No pre-registration is required.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for kids ages 12 and under. They can be purchased in-person at Cavender’s Boot City in Longview or online at GladewaterRodeo.com.

On Thursday, June 7, there will be special half-price tickets for members of the military and first responders who present a valid ID at the Rodeo Ticket Office, located north of Highway 80 on North Rodeo Street in Gladewater.