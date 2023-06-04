GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The 86th Gladewater Round-Up will be held from Wed. June 7th until Sat. June 10th at the Gladewater Rodeo Arena. The four day event will feature XTreme Bulls, three nights of PCRA rodeo, Mutton Bustin’ and Calf Scrambles.

Tickets for the rodeo are $16 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under, box seats are $150 and there’s a half-off discount in person on Thursday for military members and first responders. The Proceeds from the rodeo will help fund scholarships for local students.

Mutton Bustin’ starts every night at 7:45p.m. and children’s registration must be submitted online before midnight on June 5th.

The nightly Calf Scramble is free for children eight and under and between nine and 12. Each group’s two winners will receive a $50 cash prize.

On Saturday, the 7th Annual Gladewater Handicapable Rodeo will also be held for children and at the handicapable at the Gladewater Rodeo arena. This is a free event that will feature horseback rides, barrel-bucking bull, face painting and a petting zoo.

To support the Handicapable Rodeo, contact Paige Winters at 361-815-5188.

To learn more or to buy tickets visit Gladewater Rodeo online.