Glass Recreation Center to offer free health, wellness classes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Glass Recreation Center will offer free health and wellness classes due to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Smith County, with a $30 annual membership to the facility.

The classes will begin in April and will include:

: Classes will begin April 7 through April 28 from 11 a.m. to noon. Classes will be held every Wednesday. In the class, participants will learn lessons that integrate nutrition with an emphasis on increasing fruit and vegetable intake, physical activity, food safety and food resource management. World Health Observances are every second and fourth Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or to register call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271, visit TylerParksandRec.com or the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.