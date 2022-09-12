KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) presented the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) with $100,000 to provide GoBus transportation services and programs for veterans in their 14-county service area.

GoBus is ETCOG’s rural transportation system and is available for all rural residents to access safe, reliable, and friendly public transportation. GoBus provides daily local service within Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Harrison, Henderson, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Upshur, Van Zandt, and Wood counties and the non-urbanized areas of Gregg and Smith Counties. GoBus provides trips from the rural areas into the urbanized areas of Longview or Tyler on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Book a trip by calling 800-590-3371 to speak with our dispatch office. Find out more about GoBus at www.GoBusTransit.com.

ETCOG has been a recipient of the TVC grant for two consecutive years. With this grant, their public transit system, GoBus, will fund trips to and from medical, dental, and mental health appointments. It will also fund trips for basic needs such as grocery stores, community meetings, voting, court appearances and tax offices. The trips can be for veterans, veteran spouses and dependents, survivor spouses and active military.

“We are dedicated to growing the program and look forward to assisting more veterans this year,” said Vince Huerta, GoBus Director. “This funding has allowed GoBus to provide over 3,000 trips to veterans needing transportation services this year,” added Huerta.