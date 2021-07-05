GoFundMe account set up for family of toddler who died in fire; father is ‘fighting for his life’

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — A GoFundMe account has been established to help a family pay funeral expenses after a toddler was killed in a trailer fire on Friday.

Ten-month-old Aurelio Malpica was killed when a fire engulfed the family’s trailer home at 690 Lone Star Road near Lufkin about 9:30 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The child’s father, Carlos Malpica, 22, was flown to LSU Shreveport where he is being treated for severe burns. Two other adults were also injured.

A family relative, Annette Serrano, created the GoFundMe account and posted an update.

“It is with a heavy heart that I come to you all and ask my family and friends for your help again. My niece Adrian Silvas and her boyfriend Carlos Malpica unexpectedly lost their youngest child, Aurelio Malpica, yesterday (Friday) in a house fire. Aurelio, ‘Smiley’ as we called him, was a happy and loving baby! He was & always will be loved by his family.

“Carlos is currently fighting for his life in Louisiana where he was air flighted,” Serrano writes. “He went into their home fighting to get to their son. He was severely burned in the process.

“I am here asking for your help to ease the financial burden for my niece in order to help them recover as they have lost their home but more importantly to lay her baby boy to rest,” Serrano writes.

To donate, go to the GoFundMe page.