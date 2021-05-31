Gohmert, Schaefer to honor fallen service members Monday morning for Memorial Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Memorial Funeral Home will be holding a service Monday morning to remind residents of the reason for this holiday.

The cemetery has been holding the service for more than 20 years. It includes the National Anthem, a bagpipe performance, and marching to honor those who lost their lives while fighting for our freedom.

U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert and State Rep. Matt Schaeffer will be in attendance as well as featured speakers.

Gohmert will give a speech on what this day menas to him and Shaeffer will recount personal stories of those in his family that served in the military.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.