LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – When Gregory Glasgow died his friends wanted to do something special to honor his life and the sacrifice he made to our country. Glasgow was a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and had no family in Longview.

“Going to be missed for sure,” said Steven Weir, Gregory Glasgow’s friend.

Steven Weir had been friends with Gregory Glasgow for 45 years. They even had a band together and Glasgow was the lead singer.

“And such an amazing singer, he had a rock-n-roll voice that was just awesome, and I know he’s singing up in heaven right now, he has a band up there and he’s singing his heart out,” said Jan Weir, Gregory Glasgow’s friend.

Weir and his wife Jan knew Glasgow’s family wasn’t able to give him a military funeral fit for a Vietnam Navy veteran. After talking with Longview VFW Post 4002 a memorial was scheduled, complete with an honor guard.

“Some of these individuals didn’t even know Greg personally, but the fact that they came here really makes an impact and we’ll never forget it,” said Jan.

“He was a real patriot that’s for sure, he loved this country,” said Steven.

One of Glasgow’s siblings Adrianne was able to travel to Longview for the memorial and she was blown away by the support he received.

“It was a surprise and it was a blessing and I just wish that our other siblings could have been here,” said Adrianne Glasgow, Gregory Glasgow’s Sister.

The honor guard gave Glasgow a gun salute and presented his sister with a flag.

“Oh it’s emotional to hear those shots fired and to receive that flag and the bullets in the flag and just the whole process is humbling and a blessing,” said Glasgow.

His friends say they hope people can remember Glasgow for his bubbly personality and for his love for his country. Adding they are beyond grateful to Rita Burke and her husband for making sure a beloved veteran was honored.

“He almost fell through the cracks, but the burkes made sure that didn’t happen,” said Steven.

His friends say no veteran should ever die alone and they will continue to honor the lives of all that served.