TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler earned it’s second Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Accreditation Center (ANCC).

Photo Courtesy of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.

The ANCC announced that it was a unanimous decision to give the hospital the Magnet recognition.

“This is the highest award in the world for nurses to achieve,” said Shelly Welch, chief nursing officer at Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler. “Our nurses have risen above many challenges over the past few years to continue providing excellent care to our patients under some very difficult circumstances.”

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler first earned Magnet recognition in 2017 and is only one of two East Texas hospitals to earn this achievement, with the other being CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana.

The Magnet program recognizes hospitals for their excellence in nursing services, professional development, leadership, exemplary professional practice, outcomes and innovation.

“Magnet recognition is the gold standard for nursing,” Welch said. “The Magnet requirements help to create a great work environment for our nurses, so they can provide the highest quality care.”

According to ANCC, less than 10% of hospitals in the United States have earned Magnet recognition.

Nurses and hospital staff gathered to hear the ANCC announce their decision over the phone.

“I think about all the people who have celebrated more birthdays, more Christmas gatherings, and more family time because of the work you have done,” Jason Proctor, CHRISTUS Mother Frances President said. “You are all so incredibly deserving of this honor and everyone of you should feel proud of what has been accomplished.”

Welch explained what this honor means to her.

“This is the proudest moment in my career, to experience our nurses receiving Magnet recognition,” Welch said. “Our nurses were involved at all levels during this process and their commitment to excellence is palpable.”