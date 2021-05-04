‘Golden sledgehammer’ ceremony marks the start of new lab construction at Longview Regional

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated the start of construction for a new lab with a golden sledgehammer ceremony.

The project will cost around $4.4 million, but should help the hospital better serve their patients .

The new project is for the medical center’s heart and vascular institute. They will add an electrophysiology lab equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Electrophysiology studies test your heart’s electrical activity to find where an abnormal heartbeat might be coming from, according to the American Heart Association.

“By adding a new EP lab here at Longview Regional Medical Center, this expansion will allow us to continue to have cardiac care cases right here at home in Longview,” Longview Regional Medical Center Director of Marketing Libby Bryson said. “So, if someone is experiencing something with a heart arrhythmia, this will allow them to stay here in Longview to allow them to be treated, so it’s a wonderful opportunity.”

They plan to have the project complete six months from now.