LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police and firefighters responded to a car fire in the 300 block of Church Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said that a bystander reported the fire around 3 p.m. Both the driver and passenger got out of the car safely with the help of a good Samaritan.

According to a release, police and fire arrived to find the Kia Optima engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, Lufkin officials said.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, according to officers on the scene. Officials said that the driver told officers that the car had been having electrical issues.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.