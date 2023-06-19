PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A 2-year-old boy is getting released from the hospital after falling into Cedar Creek Lake Sunday night with no life jacket on.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, first responders arrived to find the boy barely conscious after arriving at the scene before performing a patient assessment where he started to become more alert and was taken by helicopter to a Dallas hospital.

“This child’s life was saved by attentive visitors who were outside enjoying the evening across the channel,” officials said. “They noticed the boy was outside by the lake alone with no life jacket on.”

Payne Springs Fire said the Good Samaritans saw the boy fall of the end of a boat dock, and immediately took action. One of them grabbed a life jacket and swam to the boy who officials said was now face down in the water and not breathing.

Officials said the man was CPR trained and the boy responded to the CPR he administered by coughing and vomiting up water before beginning to breath on his own.

“Without these visitors responding there would have been a much different outcome to this call,” officials said. “We highly encourage everyone to get CPR trained. You never know when you may be in the position to save someone’s life.”