TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Good Shepherd School in Tyler went back to classes on Tuesday.

“It’s exciting getting back in the grove of school it, it’s a really good, good day,” said Dr. Angela Rurark, a Good Shepherd School teacher/advisor.

Students start each morning together with worship and prayer in the chapel.

“Start every day with worship and so we’ve had all of the classes here gathered in this chapel,” said Headmaster Nicholas Ziegenhagen.

After the first day of school worship, students got to work right away.

“We dove right in this morning, we’ve already done experiments we’ve already begun math and to me, I am very passionate about teaching math,” said Rurark. “Our mission is to train up children as disciples.”

The Good Shepherd Church and School has experienced growth over the last 10 years. The expansion led them to build a new sanctuary on the current campus.

“It’s going to be kind of a neogothic structure, so it’s going to be a very historic angelic-looking structure,” said Ziegenhagen.

Rurark said they are very excited to use the new building for Sunday services, and for the school. Construction will be going on this fall semester and hopefully be completed by the spring of 2024.

“Really a joy-filled, exciting learning-filled school year,” said Rurark.