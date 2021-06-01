Goodman Le-Grand Museum starts phase one for renovations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Phase one of renovations of the Goodman Le-Grand Museum began on May 24.

There are five phases scheduled for the renovations. Phase one will focus on the building’s exterior and foundation work.

Contractors said that the cost of the renovations will be more than $827,000. Work on the museum will be scheduled to go on until 2024.

“We knew the Goodman needed a lot of love,” Debbie Isham, a Goodman supervisor said “…This is preserving Tyler’s history and we are going to continue to do that and it does take money to preserve history.”

The funds were raised through private gifts, donations and grants.

If there are people that want to help with the project, donations can be made on the city of Tyler’s website.