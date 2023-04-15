TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Goodman-Legrand Museum hosted it’s annual All Things Gardening for garden lovers at the Rose City Artisan and Flower Market in Tyler on Saturday.

Plant lovers got to see all the beautiful displays while master gardeners gave speeches on gardening tips. There were plants, trees, bulbs and arts and crafts for gardeners to enjoy.

“The Rose City Artisan and Flower Market is a way for visitors and those who live here in Tyler to come visit the Goodman-Legrand Museum,” said Debbie Isham, special events, City of Tyler. “We do have a special antique quilt display. It actually ended today, but it brought a lot of quilters out to see the quilts that we had on loan and the ones that belong to the family. Most of which were from the 1800’s.”

All of the proceeds for this event go back to the museum.