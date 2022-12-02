TYLER, Texas (KETK) – LaKeidra Lincoln, community engagement and development director for Goodwill Industries of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss their business, youth and IT programs.

They discussed the GoodBiz Program, a boot camp for African American entrepreneurs.

“We have a program called GoodBiz. It’s 6 week bootcamp for African American entrepreneurs.

It’s virtual so we have mentors from around the world that work with the participant on business skills and how to manage and grow a business. The next cohort begins in January. The deadline to apply is December 9th.” LaKeidra Lincoln

Goodwill of East Texas also offers IT apprenticeship called GoodTech Academy.

“GoodTech Academy teaches everything from computer basics to cyber security. But we have a couple of apprenticeships we are accepting applications for. Our registered apprenticeship is about a 12 month program. You’ll get 4-6 months of classroom training, then about 2000 hours of on the job learning. Once the apprenticeship is completed, participants are eligible for IT jobs with the US Depart of Labor. Our other apprenticeship program is very similar, but the WANTO program specifically targets women who are interested in non-tradtional fields such as IT.” LaKeidra Lincoln