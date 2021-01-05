Goodwill of East Texas to receive $300,000 grant from Microsoft to support underserved communities

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Goodwill Industries of East Texas was selected to receive a $300,000 grant from Microsoft to support professional programs for local communities.

Goodwill was picked alongside 50 other grantees to receive this three-year award. The grant also includes leadership development opportunities, digital skills training and help for local entrepreneurs. Goodwill will also have access to digital consulting services and new technology.

“Microsoft’s commitment to the African American community aligns perfectly with our vision to empower underserved members of our community. These funds will allow us to level up new and existing entrepreneurs. The unparalleled economic stress on the black community and black businesses during this time is enormous, but we are here to help level the playing field,” said Kimberly B. Lewis, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas.

Kate Behncken, Vice President and Lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, said the Microsoft CEO promised last June to use their technology to improve the lives of the African American community.

“We’re proud to partner with these fifty organizations, led by and serving Black and African American people, that are providing access to the digital skills needed for so many jobs today. We’re inspired by their work, and excited we can be a part of it,” said Behncken.

Goodwill is also launching a 6-month long business leadership program for entrepreneurs called “GoodBiz.”

This program will help people learn skills to improve as managers and grow their businesses. They will also be able to find a network with other participants and work on their digital skills.

“Black and African American communities have felt the impacts of this pandemic disproportionately, and Goodwill aims to work with the communities it serves to ensure an equitable economic recovery,” wrote Lewis.