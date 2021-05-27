Gospel Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Grapeland, draws crowd this Memorial Day weekend

GRAPELAND, Texas (KETK) — The 27th Annual Bluegrass Gospel Festival is kicking off in Grapeland this Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will be at Salmon Lake Park. Musicians will perform and have jam sessions throughout the days.

There’s food, arts and crafts, and even a children’s playground. Organizers say the festival is meant to bring families closer together through good music and faith.

“We’re so excited that so many campers are rolling in still the park,” Julie Tucker of Salmon Lake Park said. “Pretty packed right now, we have more room for more people to come along. We’re so excited, especially after COVID, and I think everybody was ready to get out the house.”

There will be concerts happening each night until 10:30 p.m. Devotionals are scheduled for Saturday morning at 10. RV and camping sites are available.

The lineup is as follows, but is subject to change:

It is an outdoor event and they encourage people to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs to sit on. There will be impromptu jam sessions and workshops and people are encouraged to bring an instrument.

On Friday, the Grapeland Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast with donuts and coffee at the Main Pavilion. Devotionals will follow at 10 a.m. at the Sunshine Inn. The Super Water Slide will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday there will be devotionals at 10 a.m. and the Super Water Slide will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday’s festivities will begin with music at 10:30 a.m.

For people who plan on spending the entire weekend in Grapeland, passes are available for $70. Individual day tickets cost $25.

Children age 15 and under get in free if accompanied by an adult.

For more ticking info, call 936-687-2594.