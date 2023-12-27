TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Gift cards are one of the most popular gifts people receive during the holidays, however experts warn people not to wait too long to use them.

“I think that’s the best thing to get people,” said TJC student Landon Hazelwood.

According to the National Retail Federation, $30 billion in gift card sales are expected during the holiday season.

“We love them as shoppers,” said Mechele Mills, Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas.

Since 2010, under a federal law, you have at least five years to use it or lose it. Mills recommends not to wait to swipe those cards.

“There are some scam artists that will go to the store ahead of time and make copies of the bar code and then as soon as somebody puts money on that barcode, they’ll take the money off of it,” she said. “You want to use that gift card sooner rather than later.”

Hazelwood said he plans to save it for a rainy day.

“They usually just sit in my wallet though most of the time and I don’t go out and spend them,” he added.

Mills said the longer you wait, the less likely you are to use it before its expiration.

She recommends registering the gift card on an app with an account so you can use it as you please.