AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott gave the go-ahead to set in motion state emergency response resources due to the severe weather expected in Texas Monday.

The National Weather Service is expecting marginal-to-enhanced risk of severe storms in the eastern parts of Texas. This could possibly cause tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding.

“The State of Texas is proactively working to ensure Texans and their property remain safe from severe weather threats that could impact eastern regions of our state today and early tomorrow,” said Governor Abbott in a news release. “As we monitor conditions and potential threats, I urge Texans in affected areas to heed the guidance of local officials and remain weather-aware as severe weather systems develop. We will swiftly provide all necessary resources to address severe weather and protect our communities.”

The governor activated the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Texas Task Force Two — Urban Search and Rescue Team

TDEM has also asked the agencies listed below to have resources on standby to assist Texans if it is necessary:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery agents

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat teams to support water rescue operations and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High-profile vehicles

Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Personnel to monitor drinking water, wastewater and air quality

TDEM: Mass care coordination

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather, click here.