Gov. Abbott announces 500 licensees to help with plumbing repairs after severe weather

(KETK)- Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners announced on Tuesday 500 more people will be able to help Texans with plumbing repairs.

These individuals are licensees and can carry out plumbing work under supervision.

The licensees were previously granted waivers to increase the number of plumbers and plumber’s apprentices that can repair pipes that burst during the severe winter weather.

“Thank you to our plumbers and other utility professional that have stepped up to serve their fellow Texans as we recover from the severe winter weather,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to cut red tape and ensure that Texans have access to the resources they need to quickly repair their homes and put our state on a path to recovery.”