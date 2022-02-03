HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas counties were included as part of a disaster declaration by Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday.

Rains and Hopkins counties were included among the 17 counties listed in the emergency declaration. All counties include:

Bosque

Dallas

Delta

Denton

Ellis

Fannin

Grayson

Hopkins

Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman

Lamar

Navarro

Rains

Red River

Rockwall

Williamson

More than 10,000 linemen are on the ground to assist with power issues, and more are being deployed from outside the state, Abbott said. The disaster declaration includes “waiving regulations to ensure that additional linemen can more rapidly make repairs to power lines.”

“The State of Texas has deployed a plethora of resources to ensure our communities have the support they need to respond to this storm. Texas is experiencing one of the most significant ice events in decades, but we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure that our power grid continues to function reliably despite treacherous weather conditions. As we continue to face freezing temperatures, precipitation, and other dangerous elements, I urge Texans to be prepared and heed the guidance of their local officials as we all work together to keep people safe.” Gov. Greg Abbott

The Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have stated that the power grid is not experiencing any issues and continues to function reliably due to successful winterization efforts and other proactive strategies taken by the state. Abbott assured Texans that the grid has more than enough power available, and that even at expected peak demand there should still be over 10,000 MWs of extra power capacity, which is enough extra power to supply about two million homes.

Though ERCOT’s grid seems to be in tact, there are still many local power providers reporting outages across the state. To address these outages, Texans are encouraged to call their local power provider. Texans can also access power line safety reports and contact their power provider at puc.texas.gov/storm.

The Railroad Commission of Texas has also suspended all scheduled maintenance of natural gas resources out of an abundance of caution, and all pipelines are fully functioning. Additionally, officials are discouraging drivers from any travel due to the icy conditions plaguing the roads.

Thankfully, the Texas Department of Transportation has transitioned from pre-treatment of roads into clearing and de-icing. Texans are encouraged to monitor road conditions at drivetexas.org. Stranded motorists can call 1-800-525-5555 for assistance.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also encouraged Texans to closely follow information from their water provider and be prepared to take action in the event of a water line break. If you experience a pipe burst on their property, you are urged to turn the water off on their street and report it to their water provider immediately. Texans can visit www.tceq.texas.gov for information on how to turn water off in the event of a line break.

For more information, visit TDEM’s webpage dedicated to winter storm resources.