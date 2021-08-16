Gov. Abbott announces new production facility, jobs coming to Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Corrigan OSB L.L.C. (Corrigan OSB) will establish a new production facility in Polk County.

Corrigan OSB, owned by a Texas subsidiary of Martco L.L.C, also known as RoyOMartin, is a wood-products manufacturing and timber-management company headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

“Made in Texas is a powerful brand, and this new building products facility in East Texas is the latest example of the resurgence of the Lone Star State’s mighty economy,” Abbott said.

Photo of OSB Courtesy of RoyOMartin.com

The project will create 50 new jobs and $211 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $278,000 has been extended to Corrigan OSB which will include a $3,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“I’m excited to see that Corrigan OSB is considering expanding their presence in Polk County,” said Sen. Robert Nichols, (R) Jacksonville. “The first plant they opened in 2018 created 170 jobs and had a substantial economic impact. This additional investment would create even more well-paying jobs and further boost the local economy.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a lumber shortage which has caused the price of homes to increase by $36,000 since last April.

With this new facility, E. Scott Poole, RoyOMartin President and COO, said that this new plant will mean they are well-positioned to meet the backlog of demand for quality building products.

“Our growth in East Texas has given us an influx of talent with a tremendous work ethic, a long-term, sustainable, raw-material base, and access to a growing and vibrant residential market.” e. . Scott Poole

Polk County Judge Sydney Murphey said that the partnership between Polk County and all RoyOMartin projects, including Corrigan OSD has been positive for both parties.

“We are looking forward to extending that partnership and being a part of future opportunities for Polk County residents and tax-payers,” Murphey said.

The Superintendent of Corrigan-Camden ISD, Richard A. Cooper, said that the district is looking forward to working with Roy O. Martin. Cooper said that the productive relationship was forged when the first oriented stand board plant was constructed in the district.