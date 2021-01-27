Gov. Abbott announces new State Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine program coming to East Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced the creation of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program on Wednesday.

The initiative will help increase the number of COVID-19 vaccinations that are administered in rural areas in Texas.

Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to give vaccines in the following counties: DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr.

The team will be ready by Thursday. TDEM is also working with county officials to schedule the deployment of the Texas National Guard.

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”